Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX) Coverage Initiated at Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

TCBX has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens decreased their price target on Third Coast Bancshares from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Third Coast Bancshares from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Third Coast Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.20.

Get Third Coast Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ:TCBX opened at $25.44 on Thursday. Third Coast Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $30.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.12 and its 200 day moving average is $24.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Third Coast Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $26.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.32 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Third Coast Bancshares will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBX. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 28.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Third Coast Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Third Coast Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Third Coast Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.