Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stake Boosted by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 146.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,043,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 620,291 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 1.3% of Marshall Wace LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.26% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $696,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TMO. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 778 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Mirova lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirova now owns 328,753 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $219,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 33,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMO stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $559.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,665. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $438.72 and a 52-week high of $672.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $561.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $584.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $647.00.

In other news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 13,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.04, for a total value of $7,362,471.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,900.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 2,181 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.46, for a total transaction of $1,226,725.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,139,977.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,561 shares of company stock worth $23,557,413 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

