The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.57-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.50. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms recently commented on RMR. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of The RMR Group from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of The RMR Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of The RMR Group from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The RMR Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The RMR Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.60.

Shares of The RMR Group stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.02. 117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,575. The stock has a market capitalization of $945.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.15. The RMR Group has a 1-year low of $26.82 and a 1-year high of $47.12.

The RMR Group ( NASDAQ:RMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). The RMR Group had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The RMR Group will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. This is a positive change from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMR. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of The RMR Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $337,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of The RMR Group by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The RMR Group by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of The RMR Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 81,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 13,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory services.

