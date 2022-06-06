The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The Pennant Group Inc. through subsidiaries offers home health, hospice and senior living services. It operates primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming. The Pennant Group Inc. is based in Eagle, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on The Pennant Group from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on The Pennant Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Stephens cut their target price on The Pennant Group from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered The Pennant Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Pennant Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.20.

PNTG opened at $18.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $526.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.50 and a beta of 2.40. The Pennant Group has a 1 year low of $11.38 and a 1 year high of $44.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.88.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $113.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.40 million. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 0.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Pennant Group will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Pennant Group news, Director Christopher R. Christensen acquired 2,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $44,022.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 581,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,588,694.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher R. Christensen acquired 21,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $356,449.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 572,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,450,144. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in The Pennant Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in The Pennant Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in The Pennant Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in The Pennant Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management increased its stake in The Pennant Group by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 46,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 10,314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

