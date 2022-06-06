The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Position Decreased by Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8,965.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,024,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,086,000 after buying an additional 1,012,751 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth about $81,056,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,924,000 after buying an additional 561,132 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7,256.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 254,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,511,000 after purchasing an additional 250,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SJM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $107.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.25.

Shares of NYSE:SJM traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $122.37. The stock had a trading volume of 14,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,013. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $118.55 and a 52 week high of $146.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 74.58%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

