The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Receives $225.16 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $225.16.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Boeing from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group set a $263.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

BA stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.69. The company had a trading volume of 80,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,043,854. The firm has a market cap of $82.65 billion, a PE ratio of -16.86 and a beta of 1.48. Boeing has a 12 month low of $117.08 and a 12 month high of $256.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $156.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.72.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boeing will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Boeing by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,867 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $12,287,000 after purchasing an additional 17,869 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 13.0% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,486 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,140 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in Boeing by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 9,673 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

