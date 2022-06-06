Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Position Reduced by Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. lessened its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Teradyne makes up 1.0% of Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 721.2% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 4,046 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 4,223.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 104,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,371,000 after purchasing an additional 101,754 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Teradyne by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 737,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,545,000 after acquiring an additional 8,973 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Teradyne by 723.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 177,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,432,000 after buying an additional 156,383 shares in the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TER shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Teradyne from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered Teradyne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.61.

NASDAQ:TER traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $107.42. 20,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,908,405. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.63 and a 12 month high of $168.91. The stock has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.78 and a 200 day moving average of $127.26.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.11. Teradyne had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The business had revenue of $755.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.18%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

