TD Securities Trims Canaccord Genuity Group (OTCMKTS:CCORF) Target Price to C$14.00

Canaccord Genuity Group (OTCMKTS:CCORF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$14.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Canaccord Genuity Group stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.58. 7,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,687. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.27. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 1 year low of $7.46 and a 1 year high of $13.24.
Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Canaccord Genuity Group (CCORF)
- CrowdStrike earnings and revenue beat forecasts, stock falls
- Ryder System, Inc: The Most Interesting Play In Logistics
- This Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks
- Macys Stock is Ready to Buy
- First Solar Stock is Ready to Shine
Receive News & Ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.