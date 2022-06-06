Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Receives GBX 191.29 Average Target Price from Analysts

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 191.29 ($2.42).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TW. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.78) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.09) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.28) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 191 ($2.42) to GBX 189 ($2.39) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

TW traded down GBX 0.35 ($0.00) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 129.75 ($1.64). 7,598,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,409,451. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 129.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 146.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.62 billion and a PE ratio of 8.54. Taylor Wimpey has a 52 week low of GBX 119.60 ($1.51) and a 52 week high of GBX 185.02 ($2.34).

In related news, insider Chris Carney sold 11,460 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.81), for a total transaction of £16,387.80 ($20,733.55). Also, insider Jennie Daly sold 43,039 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 133 ($1.68), for a total value of £57,241.87 ($72,421.39).

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

