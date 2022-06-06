Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,916,909 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 123,374 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.82% of Target worth $906,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Target by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 423 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 181 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TGT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Target from $290.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Target from $289.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Target from $305.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Target from $294.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.72.

In related news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total value of $453,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT traded down $0.72 on Monday, hitting $160.32. 84,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,926,997. The stock has a market cap of $74.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $210.28 and a 200-day moving average of $218.66. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $145.51 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.85%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

