Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TPR. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $67.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Tapestry from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.88.

NYSE TPR opened at $34.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.38. Tapestry has a 12-month low of $26.39 and a 12-month high of $47.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.38.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 32.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tapestry will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Tapestry declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the luxury accessories retailer to repurchase up to 18% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat bought 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $197,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 31.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 61,235 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 14,759 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter worth about $3,690,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 10.6% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,055 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 9.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 130,811 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $4,860,000 after acquiring an additional 11,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 75.7% during the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 6,826 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

