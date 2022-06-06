TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Shares Gap Up to $3.95

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.95, but opened at $4.22. TAL Education Group shares last traded at $4.32, with a volume of 61,464 shares traded.

TAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TAL Education Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com cut TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised TAL Education Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TAL Education Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.34.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.53.

TAL Education Group ( NYSE:TAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $541.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.41 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TAL Education Group will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in TAL Education Group during the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in TAL Education Group by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 12,046 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in TAL Education Group by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 40,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in TAL Education Group by 184.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,142,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 741,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in TAL Education Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,002,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group Company Profile (NYSE:TAL)

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

