Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Holdings Raised by Monetary Management Group Inc.

Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $790,585,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 13,539,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,628,657,000 after buying an additional 5,117,716 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 697.5% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,823,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,608,000 after buying an additional 4,218,455 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,261,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $270,976,000 after buying an additional 3,679,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,683,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $804,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449,754 shares during the period.

NYSE TSM opened at $95.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.50. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $85.39 and a 52-week high of $145.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $491.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.53 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 30.84%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TSM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 14th. lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

