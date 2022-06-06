System1 (NYSE:SST) Shares Down 4.8%

System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST – Get Rating) shares fell 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.86 and last traded at $9.86. 410 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,700,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.36.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SST. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of System1 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. DA Davidson increased their target price on System1 from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

In other System1 news, major shareholder Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 50,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $714,024.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,402,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,160,203.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,287,074 shares of company stock worth $17,224,681.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SST. Cannae Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of System1 in the 1st quarter valued at about $394,407,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of System1 in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of System1 in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,145,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of System1 in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,514,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of System1 in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,438,000.

About System1 (NYSE:SST)

System1, Inc develops technology and data science to operate responsive acquisition marketing platform. The company also operates a real-time coupon code search engine and directory that offers coupon destinations for online shoppers. It serves customers in the areas of health, subscription, finance, insurance, business and technology, travel, auto, and other direct-to-consumer businesses.

