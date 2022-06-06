Swerve (SWRV) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.05 Million

Swerve (SWRV) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. Swerve has a market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $523,250.00 worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Swerve has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. One Swerve coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0619 or 0.00000198 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,304.58 or 1.00167028 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003203 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003200 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002004 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Swerve Profile

SWRV is a coin. Its launch date was September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 19,194,596 coins and its circulating supply is 16,974,670 coins. Swerve’s official website is swerve.fi . Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

Buying and Selling Swerve

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swerve should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swerve using one of the exchanges listed above.

