Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Receives $61.88 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.88.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

In related news, CFO David T. Doherty sold 3,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $181,288.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony Taparo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $267,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,749 shares of company stock worth $5,800,102 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 34.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 3.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 8.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connacht Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 4.3% during the first quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 10,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SGRY traded down $0.78 on Friday, hitting $39.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,183. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Surgery Partners has a 12-month low of $36.96 and a 12-month high of $69.58.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Surgery Partners will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

