SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Shares Gap Up to $18.38

Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.38, but opened at $19.70. SunPower shares last traded at $19.16, with a volume of 33,883 shares.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SunPower in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on SunPower from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of SunPower from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of SunPower from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SunPower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.62.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.56 and a 200 day moving average of $19.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.72 and a beta of 2.05.

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. SunPower had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $350.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that SunPower Co. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPWR. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in SunPower by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in SunPower by 205.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in SunPower by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SunPower by 66.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. 36.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

