Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $35.97 Million

Posted by on Jun 6th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNLGet Rating) to report $35.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sunlight Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $35.15 million and the highest is $36.80 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sunlight Financial will report full-year sales of $148.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $147.55 million to $148.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $185.72 million, with estimates ranging from $184.04 million to $187.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sunlight Financial.

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNLGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $28.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.80 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Sunlight Financial from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunlight Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Sunlight Financial from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

NYSE SUNL traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.59. 78,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,014,547. Sunlight Financial has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $10.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunlight Financial by 136.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Sunlight Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Sunlight Financial by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 119,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 10,711 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Sunlight Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 30.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunlight Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc operates a business-to-business-to-consumer technology-enabled point-of-sale financing platform in the United States. Its platform is used to provide secured and unsecured loans for homeowners originated by third-party lenders to purchase and install residential solar energy systems, and other home improvements.

