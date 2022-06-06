Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $35.97 Million

Equities research analysts expect Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) to report $35.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sunlight Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $35.15 million and the highest is $36.80 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Sunlight Financial will report full-year sales of $148.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $147.55 million to $148.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $185.72 million, with estimates ranging from $184.04 million to $187.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sunlight Financial.
Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $28.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.80 million.
NYSE SUNL traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.59. 78,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,014,547. Sunlight Financial has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $10.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.12.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunlight Financial by 136.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Sunlight Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Sunlight Financial by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 119,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 10,711 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Sunlight Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 30.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sunlight Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc operates a business-to-business-to-consumer technology-enabled point-of-sale financing platform in the United States. Its platform is used to provide secured and unsecured loans for homeowners originated by third-party lenders to purchase and install residential solar energy systems, and other home improvements.
