Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $658.87 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) to report sales of $658.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Summit Materials’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $637.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $686.52 million. Summit Materials posted sales of $618.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Materials will report full-year sales of $2.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.46 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Summit Materials.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $392.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.55 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

SUM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Summit Materials from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Summit Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUM. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Summit Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Summit Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Summit Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Summit Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Summit Materials by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period.

Summit Materials stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.71. The company had a trading volume of 361,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,455. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.20 and a 200 day moving average of $33.18. Summit Materials has a 1 year low of $24.08 and a 1 year high of $41.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

