StockNews.com Upgrades Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. MKM Partners cut their price target on Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Dine Brands Global from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on Dine Brands Global from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Dine Brands Global from $99.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.11.

Dine Brands Global stock opened at $74.11 on Thursday. Dine Brands Global has a 1-year low of $61.38 and a 1-year high of $98.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.58.

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.10. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $230.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. Dine Brands Global’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

In other news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $141,316.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,964 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,440 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

