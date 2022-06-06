StockNews.com Lowers Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. CIBC upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$153.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Bank of Canada from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $144.05.

Shares of RY opened at $104.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.32. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $95.02 and a 12-month high of $119.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.995 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 42.01%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth about $1,635,969,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 265.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,835,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,185,770,000 after purchasing an additional 14,412,851 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth about $460,138,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 8,618,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $857,379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 11,225,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,236,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779,909 shares in the last quarter. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

