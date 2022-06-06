StockNews.com Lowers Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.25.

Shares of NYSE:PB opened at $72.09 on Thursday. Prosperity Bancshares has a 52-week low of $64.40 and a 52-week high of $80.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.87.

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $275.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.00 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 43.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.75%.

In other news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.00 per share, for a total transaction of $134,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

