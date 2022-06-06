StockNews.com Lowers Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CPSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSI opened at $32.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $487.06 million, a PE ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.75 and a 200-day moving average of $31.00. Computer Programs and Systems has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $37.62.

Computer Programs and Systems ( NASDAQ:CPSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $77.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.98 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 7.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP James Patrick Murphy sold 1,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total transaction of $41,856.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Dye sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total transaction of $34,870.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,400.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,434 shares of company stock valued at $441,084 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,411,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,079,000 after purchasing an additional 32,712 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 10.9% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,519,000 after purchasing an additional 129,444 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,020,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,152,000 after purchasing an additional 10,524 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 601,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,707,000 after purchasing an additional 19,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 570,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,638,000 after purchasing an additional 21,661 shares during the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

