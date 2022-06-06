StockNews.com Downgrades PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on PSB. Zacks Investment Research lowered PS Business Parks from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on PS Business Parks from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.
PSB opened at $187.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $179.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.46. PS Business Parks has a 1 year low of $147.02 and a 1 year high of $189.83.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PSB. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,850,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $524,890,000 after purchasing an additional 105,922 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,122,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,682,000 after purchasing an additional 166,088 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,223,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,684,000 after purchasing an additional 129,742 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,158,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,756,000 after acquiring an additional 66,659 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in PS Business Parks by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 352,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,326,000 after acquiring an additional 172,722 shares during the period. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PS Business Parks Company Profile (Get Rating)
PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.
