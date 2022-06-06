StockNews.com Downgrades BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
BLRX opened at $1.46 on Friday. BioLineRx has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $3.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.77. The firm has a market cap of $69.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.01.
BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. Research analysts expect that BioLineRx will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.
BioLineRx Company Profile (Get Rating)
BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. The company develops Motixafortide, a peptide, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of autologous stem cell mobilization and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma patients, and Phase 1b clinical trials in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors and acute myeloid leukemia.
