StockNews.com Downgrades BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

BLRX opened at $1.46 on Friday. BioLineRx has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $3.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.77. The firm has a market cap of $69.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.01.

Get BioLineRx alerts:

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. Research analysts expect that BioLineRx will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BioLineRx by 5.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 13,306 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp raised its stake in BioLineRx by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 160,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 83,850 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BioLineRx by 184.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 79,296 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in BioLineRx in the first quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in BioLineRx by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

BioLineRx Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. The company develops Motixafortide, a peptide, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of autologous stem cell mobilization and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma patients, and Phase 1b clinical trials in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors and acute myeloid leukemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BioLineRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLineRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.