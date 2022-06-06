StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moleculin Biotech from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

Get Moleculin Biotech alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MBRX opened at $1.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.67. Moleculin Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $3.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.84.

Moleculin Biotech ( NASDAQ:MBRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts anticipate that Moleculin Biotech will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Moleculin Biotech in the first quarter worth $39,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Moleculin Biotech in the second quarter worth $94,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Moleculin Biotech in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Moleculin Biotech by 174.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 24,210 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Moleculin Biotech in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

About Moleculin Biotech (Get Rating)

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moleculin Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moleculin Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.