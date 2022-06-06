StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
XENT opened at $28.24 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.53. The firm has a market cap of $954.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.45. Intersect ENT has a twelve month low of $15.92 and a twelve month high of $28.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89.
Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.40). Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 161.94% and a negative return on equity of 709.52%. The firm had revenue of $30.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.43 million. On average, analysts forecast that Intersect ENT will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Intersect ENT Company Profile (Get Rating)
Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL, a steroid releasing implant to open the surgically enlarged sinus; PROPEL Mini, a releasing implant to treat patients undergoing frontal sinus surgery; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant for the treatment of frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.
