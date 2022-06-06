StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

XENT opened at $28.24 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.53. The firm has a market cap of $954.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.45. Intersect ENT has a twelve month low of $15.92 and a twelve month high of $28.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.40). Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 161.94% and a negative return on equity of 709.52%. The firm had revenue of $30.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.43 million. On average, analysts forecast that Intersect ENT will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Intersect ENT by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 34,673 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 7,261 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Intersect ENT by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 307,884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,624,000 after acquiring an additional 75,202 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its stake in Intersect ENT by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 153,299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 33,286 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Intersect ENT by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 84,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 5,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Intersect ENT during the 1st quarter valued at $396,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL, a steroid releasing implant to open the surgically enlarged sinus; PROPEL Mini, a releasing implant to treat patients undergoing frontal sinus surgery; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant for the treatment of frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

