StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of ABIO opened at $2.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.20. ARCA biopharma has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $3.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.22.

Get ARCA biopharma alerts:

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter.

In other news, insider Fund Lp Funicular bought 122,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.26 per share, for a total transaction of $276,492.92. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,048,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,630,688.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders purchased a total of 477,241 shares of company stock worth $1,092,974 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ARCA biopharma by 8.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 7,699 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in ARCA biopharma by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 12,574 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in ARCA biopharma in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ARCA biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ARCA biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 28.12% of the company’s stock.

About ARCA biopharma (Get Rating)

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidates are Recombinant Nematode Anticoagulant Protein c2 (rNAPc2) (AB201), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment for COVID-19; and Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ARCA biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARCA biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.