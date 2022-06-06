Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Shares Bought by Lagoda Investment Management L.P.

Lagoda Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,041,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268,620 shares during the quarter. Stereotaxis makes up 3.1% of Lagoda Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. owned about 1.40% of Stereotaxis worth $6,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stereotaxis by 291.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 738,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,580,000 after acquiring an additional 549,910 shares during the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC acquired a new position in Stereotaxis in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,170,000. Roubaix Capital LLC grew its position in Stereotaxis by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 752,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 334,309 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Stereotaxis by 3,094.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 305,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its position in Stereotaxis by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 1,678,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,031,000 after acquiring an additional 226,292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Stereotaxis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.20.

Shares of STXS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.04. The company had a trading volume of 6,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,898. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.31 million, a PE ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 1.76. Stereotaxis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $10.30.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Stereotaxis had a negative return on equity of 38.69% and a negative net margin of 39.69%. Research analysts forecast that Stereotaxis, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul J. Isaac bought 28,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.82 per share, with a total value of $52,303.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,430,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,423,402.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Isaac bought 26,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.82 per share, for a total transaction of $47,842.34. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,456,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,471,244.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 123,276 shares of company stock valued at $221,307. 19.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems, instruments, and information systems for the interventional laboratory in the United States and internationally. Its robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

