Standard Tokenization Protocol Trading Up 20.1% This Week (STPT)

Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. One Standard Tokenization Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0564 or 0.00000180 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded 20.1% higher against the US dollar. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a total market cap of $87.39 million and approximately $43.17 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Standard Tokenization Protocol Coin Profile

STPT is a coin. Its launch date was June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 coins and its circulating supply is 1,550,753,612 coins. The official website for Standard Tokenization Protocol is stp.network . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Tokenization Protocol is an open-source standard defining how tokenized assets are issued and transferred while complying with all necessary regulations. Tokens built on top of the STP-Standard will use the protocol’s on-chain Validator to verify compliance with any jurisdictional or issuer-specific requirements. Standard Tokenization Protocol allows assets to be tokenized in a way that makes them fully compliant across jurisdictions and transferable across any blockchain platform. “

Standard Tokenization Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Tokenization Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Standard Tokenization Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Standard Tokenization Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

