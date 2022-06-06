Standard Protocol 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.19 Million (STND)

Standard Protocol (STND) traded 44.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. One Standard Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0661 or 0.00000214 BTC on exchanges. Standard Protocol has a total market capitalization of $887,188.58 and approximately $3.19 million worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Standard Protocol has traded 28.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Standard Protocol alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003220 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 112.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.07 or 0.00677494 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001896 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001297 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.64 or 0.00420091 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00031433 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000266 BTC.

About Standard Protocol

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Buying and Selling Standard Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Standard Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Standard Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Standard Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Standard Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.