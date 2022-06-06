STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) PT Lowered to $43.00

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.94% from the stock’s current price.

STAG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

STAG stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.61. 25,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,175,751. STAG Industrial has a 1-year low of $31.49 and a 1-year high of $48.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.65.

STAG Industrial ( NYSE:STAG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $159.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that STAG Industrial will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other STAG Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $629,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,088 shares in the company, valued at $927,254.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in STAG Industrial during the first quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

