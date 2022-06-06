SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Bought by Legend Financial Advisors Inc.

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.10% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $5,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 95.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 25.8% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 20.1% during the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 47.3% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 7,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period.

Shares of KRE stock traded up $0.32 on Monday, reaching $64.27. 343,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,272,245. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $58.71 and a 1-year high of $78.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.48.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

