SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $162.65

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $162.65 and last traded at $162.65, with a volume of 205 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $161.62.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.54.

Get SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the first quarter valued at $55,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 154.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the first quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.