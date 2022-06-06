SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,901,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 171,744 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.83% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $496,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after acquiring an additional 97,246 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,114,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,936 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $498,000. 33.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $171.89. The company had a trading volume of 117,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,550,257. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $176.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.98. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $160.68 and a 1-year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.