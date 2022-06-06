SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,089 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $32,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 30.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIA opened at $331.89 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $334.70 and a 200-day moving average of $344.54. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $306.28 and a 12-month high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

