SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX) Shares Sold by MD Financial Management Inc.

MD Financial Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,856,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,207 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.3% of MD Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. MD Financial Management Inc. owned approximately 5.61% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF worth $52,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $279,000. 59.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BWX stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,133. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.73 and a one year high of $30.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.54.

SPDR Barclays Capital International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Lehman International Treasury Bond ETF is engaged in providing investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Treasury ex-US Capped Index. The Barclays Capital Global Treasury Ex-US Capped Index includes government bonds issued by investment-grade countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated investment grade.

