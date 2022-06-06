Spaceswap 24-Hour Volume Tops $49,013.00 (MILK2)

Spaceswap (MILK2) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 6th. During the last week, Spaceswap has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Spaceswap has a total market capitalization of $1.58 million and approximately $49,013.00 worth of Spaceswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spaceswap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000424 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded 28.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003178 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 282% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00084953 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.47 or 0.00658040 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001279 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.00 or 0.00386960 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Spaceswap Profile

Spaceswap’s total supply is 5,897,744 coins and its circulating supply is 5,876,281 coins. The official website for Spaceswap is spaceswap.app . Spaceswap’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi

Spaceswap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spaceswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spaceswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spaceswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

