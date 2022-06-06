S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Given New $365.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from $433.00 to $365.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SPGI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on S&P Global from $419.00 to $401.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $485.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on S&P Global from $497.00 to $475.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $435.93.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $335.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $371.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $407.80. S&P Global has a 52-week low of $311.87 and a 52-week high of $484.21.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total value of $1,475,553.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,304.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,157 shares of company stock worth $2,911,877. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cavalier Investments LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in S&P Global by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

