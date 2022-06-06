Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $2.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sonder Holdings Inc. is a next-generation hospitality company which is redefining the guest experience through technology and design. Sonder Holdings Inc., formerly known as Gores Metropoulos II Inc., is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on SOND. Citigroup assumed coverage on Sonder in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sonder in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Sonder from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Sonder from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of 7.10.

NASDAQ:SOND opened at 2.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Sonder has a one year low of 1.67 and a one year high of 10.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 3.52.

Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported -0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.41 by 0.23. The company had revenue of 80.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 75.49 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Sonder will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonder in the first quarter worth approximately $21,386,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sonder during the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sonder during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonder in the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sonder during the first quarter valued at about $303,000.

Sonder Holdings Inc engages in the hospitality business. It operates and manages properties comprising 1-, 2-, and 3+ bedroom; and studio apartments, as well as 1-bedroom hotel rooms for leisure travelers and families, digital nomads, and professionals in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 7,600 live units across 38 markets and 10 countries, as well as approximately 10,500 additional contracted units.

