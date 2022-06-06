SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Oppenheimer currently has $334.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $490.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $344.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $349.18.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $298.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 95.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.57. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1-year low of $200.86 and a 1-year high of $389.71.

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.59, for a total value of $3,015,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 199,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,277,888.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Zvi Lando sold 19,399 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.08, for a total value of $6,422,620.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,399 shares of company stock worth $12,544,821 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 168.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,758,000. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $12,987,000. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 141,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,666,000 after acquiring an additional 18,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies (Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.