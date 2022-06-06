Societe Generale Boosts Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Price Target to €59.00

Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Societe Generale from €55.30 ($59.46) to €59.00 ($63.44) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €55.00 ($59.14) to €53.00 ($56.99) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €38.10 ($40.97) to €40.00 ($43.01) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ubisoft Entertainment has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.40.

UBSFY opened at $10.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.13 and a 200 day moving average of $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.24. Ubisoft Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

