SmartCash Price Reaches $0.0008 on Top Exchanges (SMART)

SmartCash (SMART) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 6th. In the last seven days, SmartCash has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. SmartCash has a total market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $112,918.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmartCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

SmartCash Profile

SmartCash (SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

Buying and Selling SmartCash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SmartCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

