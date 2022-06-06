SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $53.00

Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $53.00 and last traded at $52.95, with a volume of 52765 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.22.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on SM Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on SM Energy from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on SM Energy from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on SM Energy from $23.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SM Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.56.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 5.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $859.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.23 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts expect that SM Energy will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.76%.

In other news, EVP David W. Copeland sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $256,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 188,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,668,228.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Lutey sold 9,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $381,034.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,333 shares of company stock worth $5,628,055. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SM. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in SM Energy during the 1st quarter worth $53,870,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in SM Energy by 252.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,836,807 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,149,000 after buying an additional 1,315,566 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in SM Energy by 146.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,200,029 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $58,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,941 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SM Energy during the 4th quarter worth $35,395,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in SM Energy by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,229,142 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $86,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,602 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SM Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

