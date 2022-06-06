Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Receives $29.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

SBGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 108.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000.

Shares of SBGI traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.33. The stock had a trading volume of 623,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,963. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.32. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 12 month low of $21.81 and a 12 month high of $35.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.40 and a 200 day moving average of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.66) by $2.03. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 36.97% and a negative return on equity of 16.74%. The company’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.33%.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. The Broadcast segment broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

