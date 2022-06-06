Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Receives $29.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.00.
SBGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 108.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000.
Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.66) by $2.03. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 36.97% and a negative return on equity of 16.74%. The company’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.33%.
Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. The Broadcast segment broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI)
- CrowdStrike earnings and revenue beat forecasts, stock falls
- Ryder System, Inc: The Most Interesting Play In Logistics
- This Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks
- Macys Stock is Ready to Buy
- First Solar Stock is Ready to Shine
Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.