Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Stock Holdings Lowered by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lowered its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 620,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,855 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 1.54% of Silicon Laboratories worth $128,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 177.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 410.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SLAB traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $149.75. The company had a trading volume of 4,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,798. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a current ratio of 8.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.22. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.78 and a 12-month high of $211.98.

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.34. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 266.91%. The firm had revenue of $233.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLAB has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $208.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $205.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.00.

In related news, Director Nina Richardson sold 473 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.60, for a total value of $61,300.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,961.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.45, for a total value of $141,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,592,598.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

