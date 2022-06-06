SHPING (SHPING) Price Tops $0.0091 on Major Exchanges

SHPING (SHPING) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. SHPING has a market cap of $15.96 million and $227,685.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SHPING coin can now be bought for about $0.0091 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SHPING has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar.

SHPING Profile

SHPING (CRYPTO:SHPING) is a coin. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,746,207,032 coins. SHPING’s official website is www.shping.com . The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

