Showcase (SHO) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $7.00

Showcase (SHO) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 6th. Showcase has a total market cap of $12,896.58 and approximately $7.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Showcase coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Showcase has traded down 43.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 81.1% against the dollar and now trades at $484.20 or 0.01542632 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 69.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00037952 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001999 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001290 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $123.76 or 0.00394290 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00031199 BTC.

Showcase Coin Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Showcase Coin Trading

