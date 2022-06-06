Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) PT Set at €80.00 by Hauck Aufhäuser In…

Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €80.00 ($86.02) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SAE. Credit Suisse Group set a €147.00 ($158.06) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($118.28) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($86.02) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays set a €138.00 ($148.39) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €144.00 ($154.84) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

SAE stock opened at €94.94 ($102.09) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.02, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.21. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.89. Shop Apotheke Europe has a fifty-two week low of €65.28 ($70.19) and a fifty-two week high of €182.00 ($195.70). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €83.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is €100.34.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

