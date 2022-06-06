ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 45.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,870,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,108,603,000 after buying an additional 241,296 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,292,000 after buying an additional 86,441 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,082,765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,995,048,000 after buying an additional 106,519 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,925,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,898,748,000 after buying an additional 305,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,480,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,610,414,000 after buying an additional 352,766 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $493.70. 13,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,820,506. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $486.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $551.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $98.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 452.15, a P/E/G ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.09. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $406.47 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on ServiceNow to $570.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on ServiceNow to $594.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered ServiceNow from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $550.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $639.84.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 700 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.04, for a total value of $406,728.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 193 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $101,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,763 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,203. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

